Ashes 2023: 'Devastated by defeat,' says England skipper Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes reacts after a dropped catch on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Ben Stokes said he felt “devastated” by England’s dramatic two-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, but insisted his aggressive approach could yet secure a series win over Australia.

An unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 55 between Australia captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon on Tuesday’s final day proved decisive in a see-saw contest as the tourists chased down a target of 281.

“I am devastated we’ve lost that game, but in terms of what it’s done for the series, it’s hard to not be too disappointed because it has set up a great series,” he said.

“It’s not a psychological blow at all. We’ve lost, but if you look at the way we’ve played, compared to how the last few Ashes series have gone, it proves what we’re capable of doing against Australia.

“Losing sucks but the way we applied ourselves literally from ball one proves we’re able to stand up to Australia...we’ve got four games left and that’s what we’re going to be concentrating on.”

