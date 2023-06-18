Ashes 2023: England's James Anderson reaches historic milestone of 1100 wickets in first-class cricket

Legendary England pacer James Anderson completed 1,100 wickets in first-class cricket on Sunday

James Anderson (Pic: AFP)

Legendary England pacer James Anderson completed 1,100 wickets in first-class cricket on Sunday during England's first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham.



On day three of the first Test in the 99th over of Australia's first innings, Anderson ended his search for a wicket by dismantling Alex Carey's stumps for 66 off 99 balls, thus ending his 118-run partnership with Usman Khawaja.



Ever since his first-class debut in 2002, Anderson has 1,100 wickets from 289 matches. He has the best bowling figures of 7/19, 48 four-wicket hauls, 54 five-wicket hauls and six ten-wicket hauls in the format.

Since his Test debut in 2003, Anderson has had 686 Test wickets in 180 matches, with best figures of 7/42. He has taken 32 four-wicket hauls, 32 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls in format. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for England in the Test format.

He has the third-highest wickets by a bowler in Test history next to Australia's Shane Warne (708) and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralidaran (800).

