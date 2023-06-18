Ashes 2023: Ton-up Khawaja lifts Aussies on Day Two

At the time of going to press, Australia were 264-5 with Khawaja and Alex Carey batting on 112 and 26 respectively

Usman Khawaja celebrates his century. Pic/Getty Images

Australia’s Usman Khawaja completed his first Test hundred in England as he continued to defy the hosts at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The left-handed opener completed a patient 199-ball century shortly after tea on the second day of the first Ashes Test when he late cut England captain Ben Stokes for four, with the 36-year-old joyously shouting to acclaim the achievement before throwing his bat in celebration.

At the time of going to press, Australia were 264-5 with Khawaja and Alex Carey batting on 112 and 26 respectively.

Earlier, Australia were struggling at 67-3 after Stuart Broad struck twice in two balls to remove David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne before England captain Ben Stokes captured the prize wicket of star batsman Steve Smith. But at tea on the second day they were 188-4.

Khawaja led Australia past the follow-on target with what was his seventh hundred in 18 Tests since he was recalled to the side last year.

