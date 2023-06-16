Breaking News
We’ll see a different Warner this time: Oz skipper Cummins

Updated on: 16 June,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Warner is assured his place in the side despite a lean run, managing just one score over 50 in 17 innings during the past year. However, he exhibited promising signs by scoring 43 runs under challenging conditions on the first day of the World Test Championship final against India at the The Oval

David Warner at the Edgbaston nets on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images; (right) Pat Cummins

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has expressed his confidence that David Warner will prevail over his long-time nemesis Stuart Broad and believes the opener will display a transformed version of himself during the 2023 Ashes, beginning at Edgbaston today. The English seamer proved to be Warner’s nemesis, dismissing the Australian opener on seven occasions in the 10 innings during the 2019 Ashes as Warner managed just 95 runs at an average of 9.5.


England have selected their starting XI for the Edgbaston Test on Wednesday with Broad getting preference  over Mark Wood. “I don’t think there’ll be any surprises. They’re guys we’ve played a lot and Davey’s [Warner] I’m sure been thinking about Broad a lot over the last four years and if he got another chance how he is going to play against him. It didn’t go Davey’s way last time, but I think we’ll see a different Davey this time,” Cummins told WA Today.


Warner is assured his place in the side despite a lean run, managing just one score over 50 in 17 innings during the past year. However, he exhibited promising signs by scoring 43 runs under challenging conditions on the first day of the World Test Championship final against India at the The Oval.


