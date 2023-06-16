Ashes 2023: England and Australia ready to battle it out in five-Test series

With England skipper Ben Stokes keen to persist with their attacking approach and Australia ready to counter them, the much-awaited five-Test series beginning today, promises to be a cracker

Ben Stokes; (right) England pacer Stuart Broad (left) and off-spinner Moeen Ali share a light moment at Edgbaston yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

England captain Ben Stokes insists there will be no let-up in his side’s dynamic approach during the Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia, which starts on Friday.



Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have overseen 11 wins from 13 Tests since they joined forces last year, playing in an ultra-aggressive style. All-rounder Stokes, a veteran of several Ashes campaigns, told a pre-match press conference at Edgbaston on Thursday that his players were relaxed ahead of the first Test of the five-match series.

‘That day is finally here’

“Every day we edge closer to the start of the series it has been like ‘Oh I wish I started tomorrow’ and now that day is finally here,” said the 32-year-old skipper. “We are really excited to get going. It has been a long time coming.” Stokes said England were committed to their all-action brand of cricket despite the challenge of facing Pat Cummins’s men, who have the world’s three top-ranked batsmen in their ranks and boast a fearsome pace attack.

Winning formula

“You get asked a lot if we are going to continue to play this way against this opposition, against that opposition, but I think we have just made it clear that this is how England play their cricket against any opposition. It has worked more than it has not so I don’t think there is any question around how we are going to try and play our cricket even though it is against Australia.”

Cummins said Australia have confidence in their own game rather than trying to match the ultra-aggressive Bazball style that has been a hallmark of England’s play under Stokes. “We’re big on playing what’s in front of you. Somewhere our batters might take 200 balls to get a hundred and that’s totally fine,” said Cummins.

England v Aus at Edgbaston

Test matches 15

England won 6

Aus won 4

Draw 5

