Breaking News
Mumbai: Two arrested by ANC with 570 cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.85 lakh
Juhu Police arrest two for entering Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's home
Mumbai reports four new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 43
Mumbai: Drones and other flying objects banned in city till July 16, police prohibitory issues orders
Varsha Gaikwad takes over as first woman chief of Mumbai Congress
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ashes 2023 England and Australia ready to battle it out in five Test series

Ashes 2023: England and Australia ready to battle it out in five-Test series

Updated on: 16 June,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Birmingham (UK)
AFP |

Top

With England skipper Ben Stokes keen to persist with their attacking approach and Australia ready to counter them, the much-awaited five-Test series beginning today, promises to be a cracker

Ashes 2023: England and Australia ready to battle it out in five-Test series

Ben Stokes; (right) England pacer Stuart Broad (left) and off-spinner Moeen Ali share a light moment at Edgbaston yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Ashes 2023: England and Australia ready to battle it out in five-Test series
x
00:00

England captain Ben Stokes insists there will be no let-up in his side’s dynamic approach during the Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia, which starts on Friday.
 
Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have overseen 11 wins from 13 Tests since they joined forces last year, playing in an ultra-aggressive style. All-rounder Stokes, a veteran of several Ashes campaigns, told a pre-match press conference at Edgbaston on Thursday that his players were relaxed ahead of the first Test of the five-match series.


‘That day is finally here’


“Every day we edge closer to the start of the series it has been like ‘Oh I wish I started tomorrow’ and now that day is finally here,” said the 32-year-old skipper. “We are really excited to get going. It has been a long time coming.” Stokes said England were committed to their all-action brand of cricket despite the challenge of facing Pat Cummins’s men, who have the world’s three top-ranked batsmen in their ranks and boast a fearsome pace attack. 


Winning formula

“You get asked a lot if we are going to continue to play this way against this opposition, against that opposition, but I think we have just made it clear that this is how England play their cricket against any opposition.  It has worked more than it has not so I don’t think there is any question around how we are going to try and play our cricket even though it is against Australia.”

Cummins said Australia have confidence in their own game rather than trying to match the ultra-aggressive Bazball style that has been a hallmark of England’s play under Stokes. “We’re big on playing what’s in front of you. Somewhere our batters might take 200 balls to get a hundred and that’s totally fine,” said Cummins.  

England v Aus at Edgbaston

Test matches 15
England won 6
Aus won 4
Draw 5

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Bazball will continue, insists England skipper Ben Stokes

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Ashes ben stokes Pat Cummins test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK