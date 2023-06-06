“I have always said, with six Test matches [including five in the Ashes], it is better to be slightly underdone than overdone. I am talking from a bower’s point of view. So, I want to be physically fresh

Pat Cummins

Listen to this article Cummins: We’ve trained hard, are rejuvenated and refreshed x 00:00

Australia captain Pat Cummins doesn’t mind staying a bit undercooked going into the high-octane WTC final against India rather than playing two months of T20 cricket and landing up jaded for a gruelling English summer.

Asked if the bulk of the Australian side (save Cameron Green, David Warner in IPL and Marnus Labuschagne in County cricket) would be a bit rusty with virtually no game time since the India series, the skipper on Sunday begged to differ.

“Breaks are rare to come by,” said the modern day great, who has 217 Test wickets from 49 games.

"I have always said, with six Test matches [including five in the Ashes], it is better to be slightly underdone than overdone. I am talking from a bower's point of view. So, I want to be physically fresh.

“Back home, we did a lot of training. We have trained hard, rejuvenated and refreshed and are keen,” Cummins brushed aside talks of rustiness during ICC’s ‘Afternoon with Test Legends’ event at the Oval.

“You need to know your moments to push for wickets. We need to get 20 wickets and there is no point trying everything in the first innings. We have plenty of bowlers to be used at different times,” Cummins said.

