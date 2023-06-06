WTC final: 'Big week for Australia and India,' says Steve Smith

Smith, who led the side when regular skipper Pat Cummins returned home to be with his ailing mother, said on Monday: “The two best teams are playing in the final, it’s great”

Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith, who led the team in the last two Tests of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, reckons the June 7-11 World Test Championship final, “is a big week for India and Australia.”

About all-rounder Cameron Green, who figured in the IPL for Mumbai Indians, Smith said: “He has great skills as a bowler and batter. If he gets a chance, he will do well.” India’s good mix of pace and spin was not lost on Smith, who had no doubt that his team will face a quality bowling attack.

