Ashes 2023: The Carey vs Bairstow episode reminded fans of MS Dhoni's decision to call back Ian Bell during the 2011 Trent Bridge Test

Jonny Bairstow after being stumped (L), MS Dhoni (R), Pic: AFP

Listen to this article Ashes 2023: How Carey vs Bairstow episode caused fans to remember MS Dhoni? x 00:00

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey was at the centre of drama against England on final day of the second Ashes 2023 test at Lord's on Sunday after his run out of batter Jonny Bairstow at the striker’s end was deemed against the spirit of the game by the hosts.

England coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes believed Australia broke 'the spirit' of the laws of cricket, both agreeing Bairstow was out, technically, but Stokes would have backtracked on appealing for out. "Do I want to win in that manner?" Stokes posed. "The answer for me is no."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bairstow was stumped when he ducked a bouncer and immediately left his crease to meet Stokes in the middle. England say he believed the umpires called, Over,' meaning the ball was dead. Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey tossed down the stumps and Bairstow was given out for 10 after a brief review.

Bairstow was confused, initially, then obviously unhappy by the stumping. He left Stokes as the last recognized batter. England lost by 43 runs and went down 2-0 in the five-match series.

Australia had to endure the crowd's bitterness for the rest of the match, and McCullum felt the visitors brought it upon themselves.

"It was more about the spirit of the game" McCullum said. "When you become older and more mature you realize the game and the spirit of it is something you need to protect. You have to make decisions in the moment and they can have effects on games and people's characters.By the letter of the law he is out. Jonny was not trying to take a run and the umpires had called Over.' It is one of those difficult ones to swallow. You look at the small margins, it is incredibly disappointing," he added.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Australia defeat England by 43 runs in second Test, gain 2-0 lead in series

Stokes felt likewise.

"When is it justified that umpires have called Over?'¿ Stokes said. "Does the square leg umpire making some movement justify that? Jonny Bairstow was in his crease and then came out to have a chat in the middle. I'm not disputing if it was out, it was. If the shoe was on the other foot I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called Over' and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that," he added.

The episode reminded fans of former Indian captain MS Dhoni's decision to summon back Ian Bell during the Trent Bridge Test in 2011, following which the 41-year-old was honoured with the ICC 'Spirit of Cricket' award.

Minutes before the tea break on the last delivery of England's second innings, India dismissed Bell after the English batsman presumed the ball had reached the boundary ropes, so he left the crease.

India, taking advantage of the situation, quickly ran him out, with replays confirming the ball did not cross the line. However, following a negative reception at the ground, India withdrew their appeal and recalled Bell to continue his innings. The move was a turning point in the game, as India ultimately lost by a margin of 319 runs and went on to lose the series 4-0. Watch the video below.