Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon, Travis Head unfazed by Ollie Robinson’s sledging

Ollie Robinson at the Lord’s nets yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Australia’s veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon and batter Travis Head have laughed off England pacer Ollie Robinson’s comments after the first Ashes Test. Lyon responded to Robinson’s comment that Australia’s line-up has three players who bat at No. 11 saying, ‘it was all a bit of banter’.

After Australia were bowled out for 386 in the first innings of the Ashes opener, England’s bowlers unleashed a series of short-pitched deliveries, leading to the dismissal of the final four Australian wickets for a mere 14 runs on Day Three. However, Lyon and Pat Cummins displayed remarkable composure when faced with a similar situation during the second innings, guiding the visiting team to victory. Speaking about Robinson’s No. 11 comment, Lyon admitted that he is a No. 11 batter, but that Josh Hazlewood doesn’t allow him to bat there.

Nathan Lyon and Travis Head

“I am a No. 11, it’s just that Josh won’t let me bat No. 11. That’s all a bit of banter and I’ve got absolutely no dramas with that,” Lyon, who is set to become the first bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches, and just the sixth player in all when he takes the field at Lord’s in the second Ashes Test, was quoted by Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Head issued a cautionary message to Robinson. He said that though he enjoyed his verbal battle with Robinson, the England seamer will have to improve if he wants to retain his position in Ben Stokes’s team. “I find it pretty fun. I had a few quiet words, jovial words, to him [Robinson] out there.

It all makes for good fun and we’ll see where the next four Tests go. It didn’t go his way in the first one, but he’s very competitive and he will want to step up. But if he doesn’t, I think they have got a few people at home that might want to get up his back,” said Head, who trained with his teammates at Lord’s on Sunday ahead of the second Test that gets underway on Wednesday.

