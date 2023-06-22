Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins hails Australia's victory as ‘No. 1’ in his Test career

“We were on the other side of one in the last series here. When you’re on the other side it feels like one that’s got away and it really hurts

Skipper Pat Cummins celebrates Australia’s win on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Australia captain Pat Cummins said leading his side to victory in a dramatic Ashes opener at Edgbaston represented the “number one” win of his Test career.

The fast bowler hit a match-clinching 44 not out as he completed a chase of 281 in commanding fashion during an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 55 with Nathan Lyon when Australia were seemingly down and out at 227-8 on Tuesday’s final day.

Asked if this two-wicket success was the best win of his 51-Test career, Cummins—who recently led Australia to victory in the World Test Championship final over India, replied: “Number one. Yeah. Yeah, absolutely. Start of an Ashes series. Number one.”

Both Cummins and Lyon had been involved in another classic Ashes climax when England captain Ben Stokes’s unbeaten century was mainly responsible for the hosts’ stunning one-wicket win at Headingley during the drawn 2019 series.

Australia, however, would have won that match had not Lyon fumbled a run-out, while Cummins conceded the winning runs when Stokes drove him through the covers. “Yeah, I would be lying if I said it didn’t [cross my mind],” Cummins told reporters.

“We were on the other side of one in the last series here. When you’re on the other side it feels like one that’s got away and it really hurts.

“It’s a really happy dressing room in there. A lot of those guys were there at Headingley and to clinch one that was perhaps out of our grasp for a little while there is pretty satisfying.”

