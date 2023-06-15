India to play Oz, England in WTC 2023-25 cycle

The WTC 2023-25 cycle will begin with the Ashes, when England face Australia in Birmingham on Friday.

India will begin the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with the upcoming tour to the West Indies in July and over the next two-year period will play some high-profile bilateral series against Australia and England among others.

India have been finalists in the first two editions of the WTC, losing to New Zealand (2021) and to Australia (2023) in the final.

After the tour to Windies, India’s next WTC assignment will be on away shores against South Africa between December 2023 and January 2024.

Followed by that, India will host England for a five-match Test series in January-February 2024.

They will then lock horns with Bangladesh in September-October 2024 at home and immediately after that New Zealand will visit the sub-continent for a three-match Test series in October-November 2024.

