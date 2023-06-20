Off-spinner Nathan Lyon and skipper Pat Cummins claim four wickets each as Australia bowl out England for 273 in second innings; visitors start well, chasing tricky 281-run target with a day to go

Nathan Lyon (second from right) celebrates with teammates after dismissing England’s Harry Brook on Day Four of the opening Ashes Test at Birmingham yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Ashes 2023: Edgbaston on the Edge! x 00:00

Australia were set a target of 281 to win the first Test of a five-match Ashes series on the fourth day at Edgbaston on Monday.

England, in their second innings, were dismissed for 273, with Australia captain Pat Cummins taking 4-63 and Nathan Lyon 4-80 as the off-spinner moved to within sight of 500 Test wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pat Cummins

Several England batsmen made it into the 40s, but there was no half-century in the innings, with Joe Root and Harry Brook both scoring 46.

But England’s last two wickets added 44 runs. Only three teams have made more than 200 to win in the fourth innings of a Test at Edgbaston. The highest chase was England’s 378-3 against India last year.

At the time of going to press, Australia were 54-0 with openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner batting on 22 and 30 respectively.

Australia are bidding for their first Ashes series win in England in 22 years, with England aiming for a first campaign triumph over their arch-rivals since 2015.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever