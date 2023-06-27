Breaking News
Ashes 2023: Seamer Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali in England squad for second Test

Updated on: 27 June,2023 05:08 PM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Seamer Josh Tongue has replaced Moeen Ali in England's team for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's

Josh Tongue (Pic: AFP)

Seamer Josh Tongue has replaced Moeen Ali in England's team for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's.


Spinning all-rounder Moeen suffered a burst blister on his right index finger in the narrow two-wicket defeat in the series opener at Edgbaston.


Worcestershire paceman Tongue, 25, is preferred to the express pace of Mark Wood for the match, which starts on Wednesday.


Seamer Chris Woakes and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed were also overlooked in preference of Tongue, who impressed with a maiden five-wicket haul on his debut against Ireland earlier this month.

"We needed to get to Lord's first and see what conditions we were faced with," England captain Ben Stokes said on Tuesday.

"We wanted to play Mark Wood but we felt while he could definitely start the game, we felt an extra week of build-up and loading him would give him a better chance to play fully from Headingley (third Test) onwards.

"We went like for like with Tongue and I am looking forward to seeing him."

Speaking about Moeen, Stokes added: "We turned up here and have seen a lot of grass on the wicket, it is a bit green.

"Traditionally Lord's offers more for seamers and with how Mo's finger has recovered, actually recovered really well, I thought we would get more with four seamers and went with Tongue."

England team for second Ashes Test at Lord's: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

