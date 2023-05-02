Breaking News
Ashes: Healy, Clarke slam possibility of England keeping shorter boundaries

Updated on: 02 May,2023 07:19 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Speaking on SEN Radio, Healy, the wicketkeeping great, felt there’s no need to tweak the size of boundaries for the Ashes. “Boundaries are the least of their worries. Why would they bother? There’s no need for that,” Healy said

Michael Clarke

Ashes: Healy, Clarke slam possibility of England keeping shorter boundaries
Former Australia cricketers Ian Healy and Michael Clarke have slammed the possibility of England bringing in shorter boundaries for the highly-anticipated five-match Ashes series, starting June 16 in Edgbaston.


Speaking on SEN Radio, Healy, the wicketkeeping great, felt there’s no need to tweak the size of boundaries for the Ashes. “Boundaries are the least of their worries. Why would they bother? There’s no need for that,” Healy said.



“Mishits will go for six, but that’s okay. Lots of modern-day mishits go for six anyway. I don’t feel that’s anything but clogging up your mind and overthinking too badly,” he added.

Speaking on Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast show, Clarke remarked that he doesn’t see what benefit England would have from shorter boundaries. “What a load of junk. Australian grounds are twice the size of England grounds anyway. That’s why there’s fewer sixes from the Australian players. Bat at the MCG you’ve got 90-metre boundaries, but in England you’ve got 60-metre ones. Who cares? Both teams have got to bat,” he said.

