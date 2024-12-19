Ashwin's passion for learning never waned till the end, says Sri Lankan legend Muralitharan

Ashwin hung up his boots as the second-highest wicket-taker for India behind Anil Kumble (619) and Murali said this is no mean feat

Muttiah Muralitharan. Pic/AFP

The most successful bowler in the history of cricket, Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan on Wednesday praised fellow off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin of India who announced his retirement from international cricket, calling him an inspiration for aspiring cricketers. Ashwin retired from international cricket with 537 wickets in 106 Tests, following the conclusion of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.



Ashwin hung up his boots as the second-highest wicket-taker for India behind Anil Kumble (619) and Murali said this is no mean feat.

"You must remember that Ashwin started his career as a batsman, dabbling in spin as a part-time option. He soon realised the writing was on the wall for his batting aspirations and shifted his focus to bowling. Hats off to him for making that bold pivot and achieving what he has. Reaching 500 Test wickets is no walk in the park," Muralitharan told Telecom Asia Sport (telecomasia.net) in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

Muralitharan, who retired from Test cricket with 800 wickets in 133 matches, had observed Ashwin in his early days and found him as an astute young man always eager to learn.

"I was at the tail end of my career when he came onto the scene, but he struck me as an astute young man eager to learn. He sought advice, asked thoughtful questions, and put in hard work to better himself. That drive and hunger are what set him apart," Murali was quoted as saying by Telecom Asia Sport.

With 537 Test wickets to his name, Ashwin is the seventh most successful bowler in Test history and the second most successful off-spinner behind Murali. "To retire as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests is a monumental feat. Ashwin has made himself, Tamil Nadu cricket, and the entire nation proud. I wish him all the success in his second innings," said Murali.

What impressed Murali is that Ashwin's passion for learning was always strong.

"Even as his career was winding down, his passion for learning never waned. Look at the variations he developed – proof that he wasn’t content to rest on his laurels. He always kept pushing the envelope," said the Sri Lankan legend.

