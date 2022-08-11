Asia Cup 2022: Kiran More questions Ravichandran Ashwin’s inclusion

The BCCI picked two spinners and three spin-bowling all-rounders for the Asia Cup. The spin attack includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Hooda

Kiran More and Ravichandran Ashwin

Former chairman of the selection committee Kiran More has questioned the decision of including veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the 15-member Indian squad announced for the Asia Cup—slated to begin from August 27 in the UAE.

The BCCI picked two spinners and three spin-bowling all-rounders for the Asia Cup. The spin attack includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Hooda.



Also Read: Wouldn’t be surprised to see Hardik Pandya leading Team India: Scott Styris

More said that he was taken aback by seeing Ashwin’s name on the list. Speaking to Star Sports, he opined that India should have either picked an extra seamer in Mohd Shami or a spinner in Axar in place of Ashwin. “Even I was surprised. How can Ashwin even come in this team? And every time. Even in the last World Cup he was picked in the team, and then did not play. Look at his IPL record, it is not that good. I really felt Shami should have taken that role or Axar. And Axar has performed very well. Shami is my player and he will go to the World Cup. I want wicket-taking bowlers. Shami can pick wickets with the new ball, in the middle overs and in the slog overs as well,” he said.

Earlier, ex-chairman of selectors Krishnamachari Srikkanth questioned his place in the T20I squad.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever