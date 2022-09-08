Asia Cup 2022: Under pressure Team India face tricky Afghanistan

What ails the current Indian team is lack of flexibility in its planning and perhaps a few fingers will be pointed at head coach Rahul Dravid

A dishevelled India would like to put their house in order before facing a gutsy Afghanistan team in the final Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2022 today.

The Indian team hasn’t performed to its full potential in the Super 4 stage and lack of resources and poor team selection can also be blamed for back-to-back demoralising defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. What ails the current Indian team is lack of flexibility in its planning and perhaps a few fingers will be pointed at head coach Rahul Dravid.



It seems that Dravid is wary of taking a few hard calls when it comes to team selections as the team does not seem to have a Plan ‘B’ in its armoury. In this backdrop, an Afghanistan team with some top quality T20 players like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Mohammed Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai and the exciting Rahamanullah Gurbaz can really set the cat amongst pigeons.

