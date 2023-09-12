Breaking News
Asia Cup 2023: 'Fresh' Lanka confident of facing India

Updated on: 12 September,2023 09:21 AM IST  |  Colombo
AFP |

“With a team like India, you never know, but obviously, they are playing three days in a row,” assistant coach Naveed Nawaz told reporters

Asia Cup 2023: ‘Fresh’ Lanka confident of facing India

Sri Lanka players. Pic/AFP

Asia Cup 2023: ‘Fresh’ Lanka confident of facing India
Sri Lanka will come in “fresh” for an Asia Cup Super Four clash against an Indian team likely to be playing for a third consecutive day, their coach said on Monday. 


India’s match against arch-rivals Pakistan spilt over into a reserve day on Monday.


Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka, who won the last edition of the Asia Cup—played in the T20 format—began their Super Four with a win over Bangladesh on Saturday. Another victory would improve their chances of making the final on September 17. 


“With a team like India, you never know, but obviously, they are playing three days in a row,” assistant coach Naveed Nawaz told reporters. 

“We have got a bit of a break since the last game, so the boys are fresh for tomorrow (Tuesday). That can be good for us.” 

Sri Lanka remain unbeaten in the tournament after winning both their group matches. Only India have won more Asia Cup titles than Sri Lanka, who have often spoiled the India-Pakistan party in the final.

