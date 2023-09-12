“With a team like India, you never know, but obviously, they are playing three days in a row,” assistant coach Naveed Nawaz told reporters

Sri Lanka players. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Asia Cup 2023: ‘Fresh’ Lanka confident of facing India x 00:00

Sri Lanka will come in “fresh” for an Asia Cup Super Four clash against an Indian team likely to be playing for a third consecutive day, their coach said on Monday.

India’s match against arch-rivals Pakistan spilt over into a reserve day on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka, who won the last edition of the Asia Cup—played in the T20 format—began their Super Four with a win over Bangladesh on Saturday. Another victory would improve their chances of making the final on September 17.

“With a team like India, you never know, but obviously, they are playing three days in a row,” assistant coach Naveed Nawaz told reporters.

“We have got a bit of a break since the last game, so the boys are fresh for tomorrow (Tuesday). That can be good for us.”

Sri Lanka remain unbeaten in the tournament after winning both their group matches. Only India have won more Asia Cup titles than Sri Lanka, who have often spoiled the India-Pakistan party in the final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever