With the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 set to kick off in the UAE, all eyes will be on the premier all-rounders, those capable of changing the game with both bat and ball. From proven match-winners to emerging stars, the tournament promises thrilling all-round performances. Here's a look at five all-rounders to keep a close watch on:

Hardik Pandya (India)

A cornerstone of India’s T20 setup, Hardik Pandya is expected to play a pivotal role in the Asia Cup. Known for his explosive batting and handy seam bowling, the 30-year-old brings balance and firepower to the Indian side.

In his T20I career so far, Pandya has amassed 1,812 runs in 114 matches at an average of 27.87, often delivering under pressure in the middle order. With the ball, he has scalped 94 wickets at a bowling average of 26.43, proving to be a consistent wicket-taking option. His all-round presence will be crucial to India’s chances in UAE conditions.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga continues to be one of the most impactful all-rounders in global T20 cricket. A genuine match-winner, Hasaranga combines clever mystery spin with useful lower-order batting.

He has featured in 79 T20Is, collecting 131 wickets at an economy rate of 6.98, remarkable figures for a spinner in the format. With the bat, he has chipped in with 712 runs, often striking late in the innings at a healthy strike rate of 128.98. His dual-threat ability makes him indispensable for Sri Lanka.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Arguably Afghanistan's most celebrated cricketer, Rashid Khan is a proven performer on the world stage. While his bowling is his primary strength, Rashid’s ability with the bat has improved in recent years, making him a complete package.

With 165 wickets in 98 T20Is at a brilliant economy rate of 6.07, Rashid is a nightmare for any batting lineup. His bowling record includes two five-wicket hauls and eight four-wicket hauls. Expect him to lead Afghanistan’s charge in both departments.

Axar Patel (India)

Another valuable asset in India’s squad, Axar Patel is known for his tight left-arm spin and ability to clear the boundary. In 71 T20Is, Axar has taken 71 wickets with an economy of 7.30, often controlling the middle overs.

With the bat, he has added 535 runs at a strike rate of 139.32, making him a versatile option for the team.

Saif Hassan (Bangladesh)

A relatively fresh face on the all-rounders' list, Saif Hassan has earned his spot in Bangladesh's Asia Cup squad following consistent performances. He made an impression during the Top End T20 Series in Darwin, scoring 117 runs at a strike rate of 130.

Hassan also featured in the 2023 Asian Games, and his recent domestic form has impressed selectors. The Asia Cup will be a crucial opportunity for the 26-year-old to make a mark on the international stage.