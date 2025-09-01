Team India will begin their campaign with a clash against the UAE, which will be played on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. The mega clash between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, is scheduled to be played on September 14

One of the favourite teams to clinch the title this year is India. The "Men in Blue" are placed in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025, along with Oman, Pakistan and the UAE.

The clock is ticking, and the Asia Cup 2025 is nearing its start. The continental tournament is all set to kick off on September 9, with the opening match scheduled to be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

After concluding with their tournament opening clash, they will then engage in a high-voltage match. The mega clash between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, is scheduled to be played on September 14 at 8 PM in Dubai International Stadium.

Over the past few days, there were many speculations that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was about to call off the match, following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, the Indian Sports Ministry gave a nod that the match between India and Pakistan would be played as per the schedule.

After the high-voltage match, the Indian team will lock horns against Oman on September 19 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The match will commence at 8 PM. With this, they will conclude their group stage matches.

Suryakumar Yadav has been named as the captain of Team India, whereas Shubman Gill has been appointed as his deputy.

In case the Suryakumar Yadav-led team manage to taste success in their group stage matches, the side will then seal a berth in the 'Super 4' stage of the tournament. If Pakistan manages to win group stage matches, there is a possibility of witnessing a second encounter between the arch-rivals.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.