The continental event will kick off on September 9. The "Men in Blue" will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a clash against the UAE

Ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 tournament, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has heaped praise on Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh, labelling him as the side's number one bowler in white-ball cricket.

"Arshdeep (Singh) is our No. 1 bowler in white-ball cricket, and there is no doubt about it," Irfan said on Revsportz.

He further stated that after Singh, Khaleel Ahmed is one of India's bowlers who ticks all the required boxes in white-ball cricket.

"But after Arshdeep, if we must talk about someone who has the skill - and as a left-arm fast bowler, you need a few things like the ability to bowl around the speed of 135-140 (kmph), swing the ball both ways, bowl bouncers - Khaleel ticks all these boxes, and is now improving more," added Pathan.

Ahmed emerged as a wicket-taking option for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous season of Indian Premier League (IPL). In 14 matches, the pacer has struck 15 times, and Pathan feels that he has the potential to deliver in a do-or-die situation.

"He has improved his slow bouncer, his seam position is better, and he has improved his fitness as well. So, he has all the potential to play at his peak, which is right now, and the next 4-5 years. It's all about being in the right place, at the right time, and performing in crucial situations," said Pathan.

"He had a really good season with CSK, and being there as well does help. Hopefully, he'll be able to make it really big within the next 5 to 6 years," stated the veteran of 120 ODI matches.

However, for Asia Cup 2025, Ahmed has remained out of the scheme of the national selectors. The continental event will kick off on September 9. The "Men in Blue" will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a clash against the UAE.

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

(With ANI Inputs)