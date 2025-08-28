The continental tournament will kick start on September 9, with the first game scheduled to be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The UAE is placed in Group A for Asia Cup 2025 along with India, Pakistan and Oman. They will begin their campaign against Team India on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, UAE batsman Alishan Sharafu is looking forward to facing Team India during the continental event.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, UAE batsman Alishan Sharafu is looking forward to facing Team India during the continental event.

Speaking on Sony Sports, Sharafu said that he is looking forward to the clash with Team India as an opportunity to perform well in the event.

"I wouldn't say it's any pressure or nervousness because you want to do well against these teams. We are looking at it as an opportunity. India, obviously (are) one of the best sides in world cricket right now, (so) who wouldn't want to do well?," he stated.

The 22-year-old also claimed that he is not going to worry while playing against the big names in the game and is only focused on playing good cricket.

"We do not necessarily want to focus too much on the opponent and we want to stick to what we want to do, and focus on just playing good cricket. If we back ourselves, then anything could be possible," said the Kerala-born cricketer.

Despite the Pakistan squad missing the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Sharafu feels that they have good players.

"Similarly with Pakistan as well. Yes, they are missing a few names (Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan), but, they are still very good players so (we would) just take it one game at a time," he said.

Speaking further, he said he admires Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes for their fighting spirit and what they bring to the table.

"Hardik is one player that I really admire. I like the way he plays and the calmness and composure that he offers to his team. He's a fighter; he has had his ups and downs. As an athlete, that's one quality that you have to possess just looking at the way he goes about his cricket, it's just admirable," said the right-hander.

"I've looked up to Ben Stokes and Hardik Pandya for just the fighters that they've been and (all that) they offer," he added.

The continental tournament will kick start on September 9, with the first game scheduled to be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The UAE is placed in Group A for Asia Cup 2025 along with India, Pakistan and Oman. They will begin their campaign against Team India on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium.

(With PTI Inputs)