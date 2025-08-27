Breaking News
'From your first run-ups...': CSK pays tribute to R Ashwin after veteran spinner calls time on IPL career

Updated on: 27 August,2025 02:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ashwin made the announcement via social media post, hinting at his intention to explore opportunities in overseas T20 leagues after his retirement from the IPL. "They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," Ashwin posted

'From your first run-ups...': CSK pays tribute to R Ashwin after veteran spinner calls time on IPL career

R Ashwin (Pic: AFP)

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has officially brought down the curtain on his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, drawing to a close a 16-year journey in the tournament. As he announced his retirement from the league, Chennai Super Kings, paid a heartfelt tribute to one of their most respected players.

Following his announcement, Chennai Super Kings paid a touching tribute, celebrating Ashwin’s contributions both on and off the field. "Chepauk's own. The carrom-ball thiruppura-sundaran! From your first run-ups in Yellove on the dusty tracks of Anbuden to absolute spin domination in the world's grandest arenas, you've given us everything. You've pillared our legacy and made Fortress Chepauk roar like no other! You truly have the streets, Ashwin!" wrote CSK on X.




Ashwin made the announcement via a social media post, hinting at his intention to explore opportunities in overseas T20 leagues following his retirement from the IPL. "They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," Ashwin posted on X.

"Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the IPL and the BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what's ahead of me," he added.

Ashwin, one of the sharpest cricketing minds of his generation, first donned the CSK jersey in 2009. Over the years, he became synonymous with the franchise’s early dominance, playing a key role in their back-to-back title wins in 2010 and 2011. After stints with Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, Ashwin returned to his roots in the IPL 2025 mega auction. CSK secured his services once again, this time for a hefty INR 9.75 crore.

However, what was seen as a homecoming turned out to be a farewell tour. Despite the anticipation surrounding his return, Ashwin had a subdued season, featuring in just nine matches, which was his second-lowest in a single campaign after his debut year. The underwhelming performances, coupled with the team’s shifting dynamics, led to widespread speculation about his future at the franchise.

In the weeks leading up to his retirement announcement, reports emerged suggesting potential trade discussions involving Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. Amid the swirling rumours, Ashwin himself acknowledged seeking clarity from CSK management regarding his role in the team moving forward.

Ultimately, his decision to step away from the IPL brought an end to a stellar career in the tournament. Across 220 matches, Ashwin picked up 187 wickets, becoming one of the most effective and cerebral bowlers in the league's history. His tactical acumen, coupled with his ability to outthink batters, made him a vital asset for every side he represented.

