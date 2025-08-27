The decision comes just months after he stepped away from international cricket during India’s tour of Australia last December. “They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today,” Ashwin posted on X

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has officially drawn the curtain on his illustrious Indian Premier League (IPL) career, announcing his retirement from the tournament on Wednesday via a heartfelt social media post. The decision comes just months after he stepped away from international cricket during India’s tour of Australia last December.

“They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today,” Ashwin posted on X.

He further expressed gratitude, adding, "Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the IPL and the BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me.

The 38-year-old leaves behind a remarkable legacy in the IPL, where he was widely regarded as one of the sharpest cricketing minds. He made his debut in 2009 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and fittingly, his final appearance also came in CSK colours in the 2025 season, having been bought back by the franchise for Rs 9.75 crore after a decade-long gap.

Across 220 IPL matches, Ashwin claimed 187 wickets at an average of 30.22, with best bowling figures of 4 for 34. With the bat, he contributed 833 runs, including a solitary fifty, averaging 13.02.

Ashwin was a key figure in CSK’s back-to-back title wins in 2010 and 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Over the course of his career, he also represented Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals, establishing himself as a dependable performer and an astute tactician.

