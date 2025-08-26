Pujara made his international debut against Australia in Bengaluru on October 9, 2010. The latter played a total of 103 Tests and amassed 7195 runs at an average of 43.60. Pujara slammed 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries throughout his international career with a highest score of 206*. He also played five ODIs, scoring 51 runs

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin paid a heartwarming tribute to batter Cheteshwar Pujara following his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, calling his batting a "symphony".

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin paid a heartwarming tribute to batter Cheteshwar Pujara following his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, calling his batting a "symphony".

Pujara on Sunday announced his retirement, ending more than a decade-long career. The 37-year-old batter shared the post on his 'X' handle.

Pujara made his international debut against Australia in Bengaluru on October 9, 2010. The latter played a total of 103 Tests and amassed 7195 runs at an average of 43.60. Pujara slammed 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries throughout his international career with a highest score of 206*. He also played five ODIs, scoring 51 runs.

Taking to his YouTube Channel, Ashwin said that Pujara's role as number three, as a player who would block and blunt a new ball and tire the bowlers out, was very useful.

"Pujara's contribution at No.3, if you agree or don't, was instrumental in helping Virat Kohli also make a lot of his runs," he said.

Ashwin pointed out Pujara's role in helping India win the third Test against South Africa in 2018 at Johannesburg on a tough surface, where his 179-ball 50 helped then skipper Virat compile 106-ball 54, taking India to 187. During his knock, Pujara took 53 balls to score his first run. In reply, a Jasprit Bumrah fifer could let Proteas get only seven runs lead.

While Pujara was dismissed for one in the second innings during which India scored 247 runs, India skittled out Proteas for 177 runs while defending 241 runs as it was Mohammed Shami's turn to take a fifer.

"Pujara's contribution at No.3, if you agree or do not, was instrumental in helping Virat Kohli also make a lot of his runs, and I have one such case as an example. In the final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, where the pitch was deemed too dangerous at one stage, Pujara played 53 balls before he got off the mark. A thankless job a really, really, spiteful Wanderers pitch, the ball was going all over the place," Ashwin said.

"Pujara is one such guy, when he bats it looks like a symphony. You may see reels on Instagram, edits like Virat's cover drive, Rohit Sharma's pull shot, MS Dhoni's Helicopter Shot, but Pujara's defence, even that has to be featured with music and all that. He is a Test legend, absolute massive legend of Indian cricket, his contribution is no less than anyone else. I would put my head on the block, his contribution is not less than anyone else, whether it be Virat, or Rohit, or anybody," Ashwin added.

Pujara is most remembered for India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia in 2018 and 2020. He troubled Australia with his solid defence and technique.

The Indian red ball stalwart top-scored with 521 runs in four matches at an average of 74.42, three centuries and a fifty. His best score was 193.

In the 2020-21 series, he scored 271 runs from four matches at an average of 33.87, with three fifties and a best score of 77. In the final Test at The Gabba, he endured several body blows from Australian pacers on his body, making the win even more memorable.

Apart from international cricket, Pujara was a domestic legend with over 21,301 runs from 278 first-class games. The latter slammed 66 tons and 81 half-centuries through his first-class career.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever