The UAE team will begin their campaign on September 10 with a clash against Team India at the Dubai International Stadium

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin from September 9 with the opening clash scheduled to be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 , the United Arab Emirates has announced its squad. Muhammad Waseem has been appointed to lead the side in the continental tournament.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, the United Arab Emirates has announced its squad. Muhammad Waseem has been appointed to lead the side in the continental tournament.

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin from September 9 with the opening clash scheduled to be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup consists of eight teams, divided into two groups of four. UAE are placed in Group A along with India, Oman, and Pakistan. The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the 'Super 4' stage of the continental tournament, before the best two sides fight it out for the title in the final.

The UAE will open their campaign on September 10 with a clash against Team India at the Dubai International Stadium.

After India's clash, the UAE will lock horns against Oman on September 15. The side will then conclude their group stage matches by playing the final game against Pakistan on September 17.

Right-arm quick Matiullah Khan and left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh are the two additions to the UAE's side from the ongoing T20I tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan, with the rest of the squad retaining their places.

The Super 4 stage will be from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

The tournament will see Asia's finest sides in action ahead of next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The mega clash of the tournament between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled to be played on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

UAE squad for Asia Cup 2025: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wicketkeeper), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan.

UAE squad for T20I tri-series: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan.

(With ANI Inputs)