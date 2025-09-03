Pakistan will begin their campaign on October 2, with a clash against Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The mega clash of the global showpiece between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, is scheduled to be played on October 5 at the same venue

"It is natural to be a little nervous initially when captaining in a big tournament like the World Cup, but I take inspiration from Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a captain," Fatima told PTI.

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana revealed that she feels 'nervous' ahead of the upcoming ODI Women's World Cup 2025 , but draws inspiration from India’s World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni.

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana revealed that she feels 'nervous' ahead of the upcoming ODI Women's World Cup 2025, but draws inspiration from India’s World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni.

"It is natural to be a little nervous initially when captaining in a big tournament like the World Cup, but I take inspiration from Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a captain," Fatima told PTI.

The ODI Women's World Cup 2025 is all set to kick start from September 30, with the opening clash scheduled to be played between India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will begin their campaign on October 2, with a clash against Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

The mega clash of the global showpiece between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, is scheduled to be played on October 5 at the same venue.

Furthermore, the skipper was full of praise for Dhoni, revealing that she has learned a lot from his interviews.

"I have seen his matches as India and CSK captain. His on-field decision-making, calmness and the way he backs his players, there is a lot to learn from that. When I got the captaincy, I thought that I have to become like Dhoni. I also watched his interviews and got to learn a lot," she added.

Pakistan have played the Women's ODI World Cup five times (1997, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2022) but went without a single win in 1997, 2013 and 2017. In 2022, their only victory was against the West Indies in Hamilton, and the team finished last after losing all the other matches.

Expressing confidence in her side, Fatima is hopeful of breaking the jinx in the upcoming edition and is also aiming to help her team seal the semi-final berth.

"This time, the jinx will definitely be broken because the young players know how important this tournament is for Pakistan women's cricket. We will not think about the past. My goal is to take the team to the semifinals," said the 23-year-old.

Revealing her side's plan ahead of the global showpiece, she further explained: "We have top-class bowlers in the team and spinners will be our trump card. We will depend more on bowling than batting but in the last one year, we have worked a lot on batting and we will get results."

(With PTI Inputs)