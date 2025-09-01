The marquee event is set to be held in India and Sri Lanka, and will begin from September 30 to November 2. The tournament's opening match will be played between the Indian women's team and Sri Lanka's women's team at the Barsapara Stadium on September 30

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a record prize money of USD 13.88 million for the upcoming ODI Women's World Cup 2025.

The ICC confirmed that there is a 297 per cent rise from 3.5 million dollars at the last edition, which was held in New Zealand in 2022.

The total prize pot surpasses that of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup from two years ago in India, which had a total prize money of 10 million dollars.

"The increased prize money aligns with the ICC's strategy to focus on the growth of the women's game, and a decision to introduce pay parity was announced ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024," the ICC said in a release.

The winners of the 13th edition of the tournament, which is being held across five venues: Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai and Visakhapatnam in India and Colombo in Sri Lanka, will receive 4.48 million dollars, a staggering 239 per cent increase from the 1.32 million dollars awarded to Australia when they won their seventh title three years ago. The winners' purse at the last Men's World Cup was 4 million dollars.

The runners-up will receive 2.24 million dollars, an increase of 273 per cent in comparison to the 600,000 dollars England won three years ago. The two losing semi-finalists will return home with 1.12 million dollars each (up from 300,000 dollars in 2022).

With each group-stage win, the victors will get 34,314 dollars. The teams finishing fifth and sixth will take home 700,000 dollars each, and those in seventh and eighth place will earn 280,000 dollars. Each participating team is guaranteed 250,000 dollars.

India's squad for ODI Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK) and Sneh Rana.

(With ANI Inputs)