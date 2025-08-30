Former India women’s captain Diana Edulji believes upcoming ODI showpiece tournament mostly at home represents Team India’s best chance of clinching maiden 50-over title

Former India women’s captain Diana Edulji believes the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has the best chance of winning their maiden ODI World Cup title at the upcoming showpiece tournament (Sep 30 to Nov 2) given they will have home advantage. The tournament will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka “[We have a chance] definitely, definitely [it’s the best chance to win]. In 50-over cricket, we have a better chance. T20 is a very fast game, but in 50 overs you can take a little time, settle down then make up towards the end. [I think] our team is better in this format. That is why it’s very important that we should crack this World Cup,” Edulji told mid-day on Friday.

India head into the tournament buoyed by their recent form — they beat England 2-1 in a three-match ODI series away from home in July — but Edulji feels the nature of that result has also amped up the pressure on the Indian side to deliver in front of their home crowd.

Diana Edulji

“There will be some pressure on them [Indian women’s team] because everybody is expecting them to perform. Every time there is a World Cup, we end up just missing out either in the semi-finals or even sometimes in the final. So, that pressure is going to be there,” said Edulji, who played 84 matches for India and led the team in two ODI World Cups (1978, 1993).

The 69-year-old also wants to see Team India play fearless cricket irrespective of the opposition. “Don’t worry about the opposition. You’ve gone to England and beaten them. We’ve gone to Australia and beaten them also. So, don’t worry about the opponent. Don’t play to their strengths or weaknesses. Play to your strength. Play fearless cricket, and I’m sure we will cross that line,” she said.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy at the mid-day office in Bandra on Friday. Pic/Rane Ashish

When asked about how big of a role the two batting stalwarts in India’s line-up — skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana — will play, Edulji preferred to focus on the collective.

“Their role will definitely be important, but all 11 playing on the field and also the people sitting outside will have to contribute if we really are going to win this World Cup,” said Edulji before going onto recall the 2017 World Cup, where India fell in the final hurdle, losing to England by just nine runs. “In 2017, it was different people doing different things. Deepti Sharma got runs, Smriti got runs. Someone or the other in one game or the other, you know, put up their hand. And that’s how we reached it till the end. Everybody contributed. So, that is how they’ll have to play this time too. Every player has to contribute.”