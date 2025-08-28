The Australian pacer praised Harry Brook, stating that the right-hander will quickly adapt to the conditions, and can play with freedom. The first Test match of the Ashes series is scheduled to begin on November 21 in Perth

Ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes series, Australia's pacer Josh Hazlewood heaped praise on England's batting line-up, labelling it as "unbelievable".

While speaking at an event, Hazlewood said, "England has obviously been quite flat wickets recently, the last few years, and it's been a really dry summer as well, so they are probably starting to get tired and spin now".

The pacer also heaped praise on Harry Brook, stating that the right-hander will quickly adapt to the conditions, and can just come out and play with freedom.

"I think (Harry Brook) will adapt. He's a good player. He's at the top of the rankings for a reason, and he'll be a tough challenge. I think a fresh face like Harry Brook might find it easier. There's no baggage behind him, and he can just come out and play with freedom as he does," he said.

The pacer was also in awe of Joe Root, who is one of the finest Test batsmen in the current generation.

"When (Root) first came out, it was a little bit of a different attack. It was probably (Mitchell) Johnson, (Ryan) Harris, and (Peter) Siddle. Gaz (Nathan Lyon) has been around a long time now, so he was probably there, but we sort of just jumped on the back of that. Joe's probably in the form of his life as well. So they're an unbelievable batting line, to be honest. The top seven have done really well...so it's a challenge," said the 34-year-old pacer.

Root has been enjoying his rich vein of form in the traditional format of the game. The right-hander is also inching closer to breaking the historic record of most runs in the format of legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Considering his current form, Root will be one of the top players to watch out for during The Ashes.

The "Three Lions" recently concluded their five-match Test series against Team India. The visitors ended the five-match contest on a 2-2 draw under the leadership of newly appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill.

The first Test match of The Ashes 2025 is scheduled to begin on November 21 in Perth.

