Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize weed worth Rs 19.65 crores at airport, 4 held
IndiGo's Surat-Dubai flight to diverted to Ahmedabad after technical glitch
Ganesh festival: Girgaoncha Raja creates history with 851 kg besan modak
Maratha quota: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in Mankhurd, Trombay
Ganesh festival 2025: Over 5,200 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Thane till 10 pm
US proposes fixed visa terms for students, exchange visitors and foreign media
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Josh Hazlewood heaps praise on Englands batting lineup ahead of The Ashes 2025 series

Josh Hazlewood heaps praise on England's batting lineup ahead of The Ashes 2025 series

Updated on: 28 August,2025 05:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Australian pacer praised Harry Brook, stating that the right-hander will quickly adapt to the conditions, and can play with freedom. The first Test match of the Ashes series is scheduled to begin on November 21 in Perth

Josh Hazlewood heaps praise on England's batting lineup ahead of The Ashes 2025 series

Josh Hazlewood (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Josh Hazlewood heaps praise on England's batting lineup ahead of The Ashes 2025 series
x
00:00

Ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes series, Australia's pacer Josh Hazlewood heaped praise on England's batting line-up, labelling it as "unbelievable".

Ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes series, Australia's pacer Josh Hazlewood heaped praise on England's batting line-up, labelling it as "unbelievable".

While speaking at an event, Hazlewood said, "England has obviously been quite flat wickets recently, the last few years, and it's been a really dry summer as well, so they are probably starting to get tired and spin now".



The pacer also heaped praise on Harry Brook, stating that the right-hander will quickly adapt to the conditions, and can just come out and play with freedom.


"I think (Harry Brook) will adapt. He's a good player. He's at the top of the rankings for a reason, and he'll be a tough challenge. I think a fresh face like Harry Brook might find it easier. There's no baggage behind him, and he can just come out and play with freedom as he does," he said.

The pacer was also in awe of Joe Root, who is one of the finest Test batsmen in the current generation.

"When (Root) first came out, it was a little bit of a different attack. It was probably (Mitchell) Johnson, (Ryan) Harris, and (Peter) Siddle. Gaz (Nathan Lyon) has been around a long time now, so he was probably there, but we sort of just jumped on the back of that. Joe's probably in the form of his life as well. So they're an unbelievable batting line, to be honest. The top seven have done really well...so it's a challenge," said the 34-year-old pacer.

Root has been enjoying his rich vein of form in the traditional format of the game. The right-hander is also inching closer to breaking the historic record of most runs in the format of legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Considering his current form, Root will be one of the top players to watch out for during The Ashes.

The "Three Lions" recently concluded their five-match Test series against Team India. The visitors ended the five-match contest on a 2-2 draw under the leadership of newly appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill.

The first Test match of The Ashes 2025 is scheduled to begin on November 21 in Perth.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Ashes australia england sports news cricket news test cricket

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK