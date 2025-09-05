Breaking News
Panvel man holds family hostage, injures cops in eight-hour standoff
Mumbai: No OC for Tardeo tower without Rs 32 crore payment
Mumbai: Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 12.8 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam
Experts hail GST revamp, say it puts ‘good’ in tax
Mumbai: Commerce dominates FYJC admissions, Arts sees only 36 thousand takers so far
Revenue Minister promises benefits through new panel for OBC welfare
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sunil Gavaskar picks Sanju Samson over Jitesh Sharma for Asia Cup playing XI

Sunil Gavaskar picks Sanju Samson over Jitesh Sharma for Asia Cup playing XI

Updated on: 05 September,2025 09:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With Shubman Gill returning to the T20 setup as vice-captain, his place at the top of the order alongside Abhishek Sharma seems assured. However, the composition of the middle order remains open to debate. The selectors face a tough call between the dynamic Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma

Sunil Gavaskar picks Sanju Samson over Jitesh Sharma for Asia Cup playing XI

Sunil Gavaskar, Sanju Samson (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Sunil Gavaskar picks Sanju Samson over Jitesh Sharma for Asia Cup playing XI
x
00:00

Legendary former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on the team selection dilemma ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, backing Sanju Samson to feature in India's playing XI and expressing his preference to see the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter bat at No.3.

With Shubman Gill returning to the T20 setup as vice-captain, his place at the top of the order alongside Abhishek Sharma seems assured. However, the composition of the middle order remains open to debate. The selectors face a tough call between the dynamic Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma, a player more accustomed to finishing roles in the lower middle order.

Legendary former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on the team selection dilemma ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, backing Sanju Samson to feature in India's playing XI and expressing his preference to see the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter bat at No.3.

With Shubman Gill returning to the T20 setup as vice-captain, his place at the top of the order alongside Abhishek Sharma seems assured. However, the composition of the middle order remains open to debate. The selectors face a tough call between the dynamic Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma, a player more accustomed to finishing roles in the lower middle order.



"If you take somebody like Sanju Samson in the core team, then you can't leave him out in the reserves," Gavaskar told a select group of journalists ahead of the tournament starting September 9 in the UAE.


Gavaskar suggested that Samson is versatile enough to be slotted at No.3 and, if required, adapt to a finisher’s role later in the innings. “Yes, I think it's a very good headache to have for any selection committee that you have two capable batters and somebody like Sanju Samson who can maybe even bat at three and if needed come down at six as a finisher,” he said.

However, Jitesh Sharma also presents a strong case, having impressed in the recently concluded IPL with his power-hitting at the death. Gavaskar acknowledged the challenge, saying, “And Jitesh has also done well in the recently concluded IPL where he's played exceedingly well. So yes, I think it's a pleasant headache for the tour selection committee.”

Gavaskar, who captained India to victory in the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984, expects Samson to get an opportunity, at least in the initial phase. “But my feeling is that maybe Samson will probably get the nod ahead of Jitesh for at least the first couple of games. And then depending on what his form is for the rest of the tournament. But this is what I think will happen,” the 76-year-old noted.

India begin their Asia Cup campaign against UAE on September 10, and the management must soon finalise its batting order. The issue becomes more complex with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav already established at No.3 and No.4 in recent outings.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

sanju samson asia cup sunil gavaskar cricket news sports

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK