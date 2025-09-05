With Shubman Gill returning to the T20 setup as vice-captain, his place at the top of the order alongside Abhishek Sharma seems assured. However, the composition of the middle order remains open to debate. The selectors face a tough call between the dynamic Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma

With Shubman Gill returning to the T20 setup as vice-captain, his place at the top of the order alongside Abhishek Sharma seems assured. However, the composition of the middle order remains open to debate. The selectors face a tough call between the dynamic Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma, a player more accustomed to finishing roles in the lower middle order.

Legendary former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on the team selection dilemma ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, backing Sanju Samson to feature in India's playing XI and expressing his preference to see the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter bat at No.3.

"If you take somebody like Sanju Samson in the core team, then you can't leave him out in the reserves," Gavaskar told a select group of journalists ahead of the tournament starting September 9 in the UAE.

Gavaskar suggested that Samson is versatile enough to be slotted at No.3 and, if required, adapt to a finisher’s role later in the innings. “Yes, I think it's a very good headache to have for any selection committee that you have two capable batters and somebody like Sanju Samson who can maybe even bat at three and if needed come down at six as a finisher,” he said.

However, Jitesh Sharma also presents a strong case, having impressed in the recently concluded IPL with his power-hitting at the death. Gavaskar acknowledged the challenge, saying, “And Jitesh has also done well in the recently concluded IPL where he's played exceedingly well. So yes, I think it's a pleasant headache for the tour selection committee.”

Gavaskar, who captained India to victory in the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984, expects Samson to get an opportunity, at least in the initial phase. “But my feeling is that maybe Samson will probably get the nod ahead of Jitesh for at least the first couple of games. And then depending on what his form is for the rest of the tournament. But this is what I think will happen,” the 76-year-old noted.

India begin their Asia Cup campaign against UAE on September 10, and the management must soon finalise its batting order. The issue becomes more complex with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav already established at No.3 and No.4 in recent outings.

(With PTI inputs)