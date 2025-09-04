Since lifting the T20 World Cup trophy, India has played 20 T20Is, winning 16, losing just three, and tying one. They’ve swept through five bilateral series, including away wins in Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, and home triumphs over Bangladesh and England

Gill’s inclusion, Surya’s dip: What works and what worries for India in Asia Cup 2025

Gill’s inclusion, Surya’s dip: What works and what worries for India in Asia Cup 2025

India's group stage schedule features high-voltage fixtures, including the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14, followed by their final league game against the UAE on September 19, before moving into the Super Four stage from September 20.

Led by the dynamic Suryakumar Yadav , a rejuvenated Team India is set to launch its Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 against the UAE. With veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from the T20 setup, the squad has embraced a new identity, built on the foundations of their T20 World Cup-winning blueprint.

Led by the dynamic Suryakumar Yadav, a rejuvenated Team India is set to launch its Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 against the UAE. With veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from the T20 setup, the squad has embraced a new identity, built on the foundations of their T20 World Cup-winning blueprint.

India's group stage schedule features high-voltage fixtures, including the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14, followed by their final league game against the UAE on September 19, before moving into the Super Four stage from September 20.

Since lifting the T20 World Cup trophy, India has played 20 T20Is, winning 16, losing just three, and tying one. They’ve swept through five bilateral series, including away wins in Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, and home triumphs over Bangladesh and England.

India’s approach has been explosive: a collective strike rate of 155.83, second only to Australia. The top three, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma, have led the charge, amassing seven centuries between them and smashing 124 sixes, the highest among Test-playing nations.

Squad strengths

All-round balance: India’s squad boasts versatile options. Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel offer spin depth, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube provide pace-bowling support alongside their explosive batting.

Varun Chakravarthy’s resurgence: The leg-spinner is in red-hot form, picking up 31 wickets in 12 innings at a staggering average of 11.25, with two five-wicket hauls. Among spinners in Test nations, he leads in average and strike rate since the last World Cup.

Bumrah’s return: Jasprit Bumrah’s return adds immense firepower. The T20 World Cup 2024 Player of the Tournament, with 15 wickets at 8.26, will lead a pace attack featuring the consistent Arshdeep Singh, rising star Harshit Rana, and a resurgent Hardik Pandya.

Key concerns

Suryakumar Yadav’s form: Since taking over as captain, Surya’s returns have dipped, just 258 runs in 14 innings at an average of 18.42, despite a high strike rate. India will need his 360-degree shot-making to fire if they are to go the distance.

Rinku Singh’s struggles: Once a fan-favourite finisher, Rinku has managed only 130 runs in 9 innings at an average of 16.25 since the World Cup. His strike rate of 126.21 underwhelms by middle-order standards.

Top-Order disruption? The inclusion of vice-captain Shubman Gill may force a reshuffle in the settled top three. While Gill brings experience, his strike rate (139.04) lags behind Abhishek, Samson, and Tilak. A change here could disrupt the team’s batting rhythm.

India’s squad

Main squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal