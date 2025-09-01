Suryakumar Yadav, who has carved a niche for himself as a destructive middle-order batter, has recently impressed as a T20I opener as well. In 2024, he amassed 436 runs in 12 innings, averaging 43.60 with an outstanding strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries

Suryakumar and Devisha were seen dressed in traditional attire, with the 34-year-old dressed in an understated kurta and Devisha in a graceful ethnic ensemble.

With the Asia Cup 2025 just around the corner, T20I India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, accompanied by his wife Devisha Shetty, on Monday visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai to offer prayers and seek blessings ahead of the high-stakes continental tournament.

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and wifey Devisha Shetty spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Bappa's darshan. A beautiful moment of faith and devotion during this festive time. 🙏#SuryakumarYadav #DevishaShetty #LalbaugchaRaja #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya #MumbaiDiaries pic.twitter.com/i7vvEl1993 — Filmyape (@Filmyape) September 1, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Bollywood (@justbollywood.in)

The timing of the visit comes as India prepares for a challenging Asia Cup campaign, with their first match scheduled against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai. India’s second group-stage encounter, a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, is slated for September 14, also in Dubai. The final group-stage match will be against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Suryakumar, who has carved a niche for himself as a destructive middle-order batter, has recently impressed as a T20I opener as well. In 2024, he amassed 436 runs in 12 innings, averaging 43.60 with an outstanding strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries. His form adds immense depth and firepower to an Indian squad that already features stalwarts like Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav.

The format of the Asia Cup will see the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 stage, which is scheduled between September 20 and 26. If India top Group A, all their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. However, if they finish second in the group, they will play one Super 4 fixture in Abu Dhabi, with the remaining two in Dubai. The tournament will culminate with the final on September 28, set to be hosted in Dubai, promising a thrilling end to what is expected to be a fiercely competitive event.

India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in Group B. Although India is the formal tournament host, a neutral venue will be provided for the opposing team for three years for competitions held in India or Pakistan, according to an agreement between the BCCI and the PCB.

During the tournament, Dubai will host 11 matches, and Abu Dhabi will be the home ground for eight fixtures. The tournament opener is placed between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9 in Abu Dhabi.