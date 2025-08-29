According to a report by Dainik Jagran, an Apex Council meeting of the BCCI was convened on Wednesday under Shukla’s leadership. The central focus of the meeting was the board's sponsorship situation, particularly in light of the termination of Dream11’s contract as the official sponsor

Former India pacer Roger Binny stepped down as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with Rajeev Shukla, the board's Vice-President, assuming charge as the acting chief until fresh elections are conducted.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, an Apex Council meeting of the BCCI was convened on Wednesday under Shukla’s leadership. The central focus of the meeting was the board's sponsorship situation, particularly in light of the termination of Dream11’s contract as the official sponsor.

The board now faces the pressing task of securing a new sponsor for the upcoming two-and-a-half-year cycle. With the Asia Cup scheduled to begin on September 10, the timeline for finding a suitable replacement is tight, posing a significant logistical challenge for the administration.

The BCCI is expected to expedite discussions with potential sponsors in the coming days, as the absence of a title sponsor during a major tournament could have both financial and branding implications.

BCCI to function under Lodha Committee Constitution

Meanwhile, the BCCI and its affiliated state associations will continue to function under the existing constitution, framed in accordance with the Supreme Court-mandated Lodha Committee recommendations, until new legislation is introduced. This clarification ensures continuity in governance and reaffirms that the Lodha reforms remain the guiding framework for cricket administration in India.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has issued a clear directive stating that all forthcoming elections, whether at the national level for the BCCI or within individual state units, will be conducted in line with the current constitutional provisions.

Among the key guidelines that remain in force is the age cap of 70 years for office-bearers. Any individual elected before reaching this age limit is entitled to complete their full term, as per the rules currently in place. The Lodha Committee’s provisions also govern the appointment and removal of officials, along with other structural reforms aimed at improving transparency and accountability within the sport’s administration.

Until a revised legal framework is enacted, the existing system, established after a landmark Supreme Court ruling, will continue to define the functioning of both the BCCI and its state bodies.