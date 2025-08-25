Breaking News
Just before Asia Cup 2025, BCCI-Dream11 tie severed over Online Gaming Bill

Updated on: 25 August,2025 11:36 AM IST  |  New Delhi
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the board would no longer associate with any organisations involved in real-money online gaming. “BCCI and Dream 11 are discontinuing their relationship with each other after the Online gaming bill. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations ahead in future,” Saikia said, as quoted by ANI

The board is now left scrambling to secure a new title sponsor for the Indian cricket team ahead of Asia Cup (Photo: PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially severed ties with fantasy sports platform Dream11, following the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The bill, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament on Thursday, prohibits the promotion and operation of online money gaming services, prompting the BCCI to rethink its sponsorship strategy.

The decision comes at a critical juncture for the Indian board, which is now left scrambling to secure a new title sponsor for the Indian cricket team ahead of the Asia Cup, scheduled to begin on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates.



Confirming the development, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the board would no longer associate with any organisations involved in real-money online gaming. “BCCI and Dream 11 are discontinuing their relationship with each other after the Online gaming bill. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations ahead in future,” Saikia said, as quoted by news agency ANI.


According to reports from PTI, fantasy platforms like Dream11 and My11Circle contribute a combined sum of nearly Rs 1,000 crore through various sponsorship deals involving both Team India and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dream11, in particular, signed a USD 44 million (approximately Rs 358 crore) contract spanning 2023 to 2026 to serve as the title sponsor for the Indian men’s national cricket team.

However, the passing of the Online Gaming Bill has brought that lucrative partnership to a sudden halt. The legislation clearly states that 'no person shall offer any, aid, abet, induce, indulge, engage in offering online money gaming services nor shall involve in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game", it served as a death knell to the main revenue stream of all major fantasy sports companies in India'.

In response to the bill, Dream11 issued a formal statement reiterating its commitment to legal compliance. “We have always been a law abiding company and have always conducted our business in compliance with the law. While we believe that progressive law would have been the way forward, we will respect the law and fully comply with 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025'," read their official statement.

