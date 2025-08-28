Breaking News
Asia Cup 2025: Rashid Khan opens up on Afghanistan's preparations ahead of marquee event

Updated on: 28 August,2025 08:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Afghanistan skipper believes that despite his players not getting much T20I exposure, the global leagues have helped them gain experience. Besides Afghanistan, Pakistan and the UAE, the Asia Cup 2025 will also include defending champions India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman and Hong Kong

Rashid Khan (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan said that his team has no specific targets in the game, but to keep displaying the brand of cricket they have been playing over the years.

The Afghans will clash against Pakistan in the T20I Tri-series, which will be a warm-up ahead of the continental event.



"Our target is to play the brand of cricket we have played over the years. For us the main target is to put in 200 percent effort on the ground," said Khan.


He believes that despite his players not getting much T20I exposure, the global leagues have helped them gain experience.

"I think we have been doing well in the ICC events and although we haven't played T20I cricket over the last few months, the guys have been playing in T20 leagues around the world and that has helped," he said.

The 16-man Afghan squad for the tri-series includes fast-rising mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar, along with fellow spin bowlers Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid himself.

Meanwhile, under new captain Salman Agha, Pakistan are going through a transition as former skippers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been out of the T20I squad.

"We are trying to build a team and this tri-series and then the Asia Cup will be a good opportunity to achieve that. We know both these events will be challenging but we are ready," said Agha.

Besides Afghanistan, Pakistan and the UAE, the Asia Cup 2025 tournament will also include defending champions India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman and Hong Kong.

Afghanistan has been placed in Group B along with Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.

The continental tournament will kick start on September 9, with the first match scheduled to be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

They will then take on Bangladesh on September 16. Then, Khan and his men will lock horns against Sri Lanka to conclude their group stage matches.

If the side manages to perform well in the group stage, they will seal a berth in the 'Super 4' stage of Asia Cup 2025.

(With AFP Inputs)

