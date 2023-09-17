Asia Cup final 2023: Sri Lanka in tatters at 33 for six, Siraj takes fiery fifer

Asia Cup final 2023: The Men in Blue will look to snap its five-year trophy draught in multi-nation events

Star pacer Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets in a single over to rattle Sri Lankan batting lineup (Pic: @bcci/x)

Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets in a single over to rattle Sri Lankan batting lineup The Dasun Shanaka-led side were tottering at 12-5 in five overs Meanwhile, a slight drizzle forced the teams to stay indoors after the toss

Star pacer Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets in a single over to rattle Sri Lankan batting lineup after a rain-delayed start in the Asia Cup final 2023 at the R. Premadasa stadium on Sunday. He later made it five after dismissing captain Dasun Shanaka in the sixth over.

The Dasun Shanaka-led side were tottering at 12-5 in five overs in Colombo after electing to bat first in their bid for another title in the 50-over edition of the tournament, a precursor to the forthcoming ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in India.

It was pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who struck first with the wicket of Kusal Perera, caught behind for a duck in the first over and soon Siraj wreaked havoc.

He first sent back Pathum Nissanka (2), follwed by Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) and Charith Aslanka (0), but a hat-trick was averted. He then dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva (4) after one ball.

Meanwhile, a slight drizzle forced the teams to stay indoors after the toss. If rain delays the match, it will resume on Monday, which has been kept aside as a reserve day.

The Men in Blue will look to snap its five-year trophy draught in multi-nation events. A glance at India's trophy cabinet will reveal the uncomfortable truth of them not winning any titles in the last five years, and Sunday will be a good opportunity for them to snap that unhappy streak. Not to forget a win before getting into the World Cup mode will be the ideal boost for a side which hasn't yet fully ticked all boxes but is showing way more solidity than one would have thought a few months back.

A victory here in the Asia Cup will boost India's confidence ahead of the quadrennial big bash next month, as they also seek to end a 10-year-long ICC trophy drought. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will feel quietly confident of their chances against India, as the home side is also on a 15-match winning streak in ODIs.

