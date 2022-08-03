Asia Cup T20: India meet arch-rivals Pakistan on Aug 28

Group A will comprise of India, Pakistan and a Qualifier (yet to be decided) while group B has Sri lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan

India and Pakistan players. Pic/AFP

India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 here on August 28, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah announced on Tuesday.

Group A will comprise of India, Pakistan and a Qualifier (yet to be decided) while group B has Sri lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.



Also Read: Young bowlers' performances against WI could get them a late ticket to World T20

The Indo-Pak matches are the main attraction of the tournament and expectedly the ACC has ensured at least two such matches. If the two teams reach the final, it will extend to three games.

The squad that India will choose for the Asia Cup will effectively be the core group that will compete in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever