Updated on: 03 August,2022 07:53 AM IST  |  Dubai
Asia Cup T20: India meet arch-rivals Pakistan on Aug 28

India and Pakistan players. Pic/AFP


India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 here on August 28, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah announced on Tuesday.

Group A will comprise of India, Pakistan and a Qualifier (yet to be decided) while group B has Sri lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Indo-Pak matches are the main attraction of the tournament and expectedly the ACC has ensured at least two such matches. If the two teams reach the final, it will extend to three games.


The squad that India will choose for the Asia Cup will effectively be the core group that will compete in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

