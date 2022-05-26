Breaking News
Aus players will not pull out of SL tour: Report

Updated on: 26 May,2022 08:40 AM IST  |  Melbourne
IANS |

The Australian cricketers are scheduled to fly out for the three-format tour next week, with a report in cricket.com.au saying that the players are also looking at ways to support Sri Lankans with the country in an economic crisis

No Australian player is expected to pull out of the scheduled month-long Test and limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka starting June 7, even as the island nation grapples with massive power cuts, fuel shortage, and a shortage of medicines and essential supplies.

The Australian cricketers are scheduled to fly out for the three-format tour next week, with a report in cricket.com.au saying that the players are also looking at ways to “support Sri Lankans with the country in an economic crisis.”




This will be Australia’s first tour of Sri Lanka in six years and the report said that while some players had “expressed concern” and had “a level of discomfort” about the political unrest in the country, no one had indicated that they wanted to pull out. Australia last toured Sri Lanka in 2016.


