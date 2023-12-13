Reportedly, Khawaja had not shared his decision to wear the spikes with the two messages with his teammates before training, and it got noticed later

Usman Khawaja (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article AUS VS PAK 1st Test: 'Will continue to fight for humanitarian views on field,' says Khawaja x 00:00

Australia opener Usman Khawaja vowed to fight for his right to express humanitarian views on the field after ICC disallowed him from wearing written messages on his shoes, apparently with reference to the war in Gaza, when the AUS VS PAK 1st Test begins on Thursday.

The charismatic cricketer of Pakistani origin had "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" clearly visible on his batting spikes during Tuesday's training session and was reportedly planning to wear them during the inaugural Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the ICC regulations prohibit such acts, and it was confirmed earlier on Wednesday that the 36-year-old batter will not wear those spikes.

In a video posted on 'X', titled, "All Lives are Equal. Freedom is a Human right. I'm raising my voice for human rights", Khawaja defended his action saying, "What I've written on my shoes is not political. I'm not taking sides.

All Lives are Equal. Freedom is a Human right. I'm raising my voice for human rights. For a humanitarian appeal. If you see it any other way. That's on you... pic.twitter.com/8eaPnBfUEb — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 13, 2023

"Human life to me is equal. One Jewish life is equal to one Muslim life is equal to one Hindu life and so on. I'm just speaking up for those who don't have a voice," said Khawaja.

Reportedly, Khawaja had not shared his decision to wear the spikes with the two messages with his teammates before training, and it got noticed later.

Also Read: Young guns harbour big hopes

The cricketer has been posting messages on social media referring to the ongoing war in Gaza, which has claimed thousands of lives on both sides.

"For everyone who did get offended (with my act), somehow just ask yourself these questions. Is freedom not for everyone? Are all lives not equal? I'm not taking sides. I'm just speaking up for those who don't have a voice," said Khawaja.

"This is close to my heart. When I see thousands of innocent children dying without any repercussions or remorse, I imagine my two girls. What if this was them. My heart can't take it.

"The ICC have told me that I can't wear my shoes on field because they believe its a political statement under their guidelines. I don't believe it is so; it's a humanitarian appeal. I will respect their (ICC) view and decision. But I will fight it and seek to gain approval," he added.

Also Read: Look back in anger!

In a statement Cricket Australia said on Wednesday that, "We support the right of our players to express personal opinions. But the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages which we expect the players to uphold."

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said Khawaja will not wear those spikes during the AUS vs PAK 1st Test.

"I spoke to him just quickly and (Khawaja) said he won't be (wearing those spikes)... I think what was on the shoes, 'all lives are equal', I support that," said Cummins.

In 2019, during a period of increased tensions with Pakistan, the India team was allowed to wear camouflage military-style caps in an ODI against Australia. India has said that the caps were a tribute to lives lost in a terror attack and the armed forces.

(With agency inputs)