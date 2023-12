S Sreesanth-Gautam Gambhir’s public face-off in the LLC 2023 is the latest flashpoint in a litany of clashes involving two most aggressive yesteryear cricketers from India

S Sreesanth (R) gestures while talking with Gautam Gambhir in the nets during a team training session at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) grounds in 2011. Pic/AFP

Barely has a month gone past this year without having India’s former left-handed batter Gautam Gambhir hit the headlines, and not always for the best of reasons.