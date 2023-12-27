Rizwan was on 29 and Aamer Jamal not out two after Cummins took the crucial wickets of Abdullah Shafique (62) and Babar Azam (one), then Agha Salman (five)

Australia’s pacer Pat Cummins celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan’s Barbar Azam in Melbourne yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan struggles, Australia dominates on day two x 00:00

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon put Australia in the driving seat of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday to leave Pakistan tottering at 194-6, still 124 runs behind on Day Two.

Mohammad

Rizwan was on 29 and Aamer Jamal not out two after Cummins took the crucial wickets of Abdullah Shafique (62) and Babar Azam (one), then Agha Salman (five). Lyon chipped in by removing Imam-ul-Haq (10) and Shan Masood (54), while Josh Hazlewood bowled Saud Shakeel for nine as Pakistan’s dream of a first Test win in Australia since 1995 faded. “I thought we bowled decently before tea without too much reward. They obviously batted quite well,” said skipper Cummins. “But it was good at the end there to get a few big wickets and it feels like we’re well into their order now. I was actually really happy. “I thought our batters did a great job to get us to 300, it was hard work,” he added.

Tough morning session

The visitors claimed seven wickets in the morning session on a pitch offering seam and swing, restricting the hosts to 318. Aamer Jamal spearheaded Pakistan’s charge with 3-64 after Australia resumed on 187-3 after being sent into bat, with Marnus Labuschagne top-scoring on 63. Openers Haq and Shafique made a positive start, surviving a series of loud appeals. But veteran spinner Lyon, fresh from taking his 500th wicket during the first Test in Perth, finally earned a reward when Haq edged to Labuschagne at slip.

Classic Cummins

Undeterred, Pakistan upped the run rate after tea with Shafique reaching his first Test 50 in Australia, and fifth overall, with a four off Mitchell Starc. But his 90-run partnership with Masood was broken by Cummins, who showed sharp reflexes to stick out his left hand for a catch off his own bowling to end Shafique’s stay. Fired up, he then clean bowled danger man Azam before Lyon returned to claim his second wicket when Masood miscued and Mitchell Marsh did well to hold a catch with the sun in his eyes. “As a batting unit, it hurts. But I hope we will recover from this partnership that is going on now,” said Shafique.

Brief scores

Australia 318 (Marnus Labuschagne 63, U Khawaja 42; A Jamal 3-64) v Pakistan 194-6 (A Shafique 62, S Masood 54; P Cummins 3-37, N Lyon 2-48)

