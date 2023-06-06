Aussie Green keen to carry on attacking game against India

Green, inarguably, was Australia’s stand-out player in this year’s IPL, scoring 452 runs from 16 innings at a strike rate north of 160, which also includes a 47-ball ton that took Mumbai Indians to the play-offs

Rising all-rounder Cameron Green wants to carry his impressive IPL batting form into the World Test Championship final against India and feels that there is no need to curb his attacking flair because of a change in format from slam-bang to traditional one.

Green, inarguably, was Australia’s stand-out player in this year’s IPL, scoring 452 runs from 16 innings at a strike rate north of 160, which also includes a 47-ball ton that took Mumbai Indians to the play-offs.

“The way that England have been playing their cricket has been quite aggressive, so maybe you don’t have to change too much,” Green was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au ahead of the WTC Final to be held at The Oval starting Wednesday.

“Probably starting [my innings] last year, I probably looked to defend a bit too much instead of just looking to score. So this time round, it will be looking to score, and then if it’s a good ball, defend,” he added.

The WTC final between India and Australia will start at the Oval on Wednesday, June 7.

