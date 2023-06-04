The calmness he has out in the middle is so evident: Cameron Green on Rohit Sharma ahead of WTC Final

While Green's Mumbai teammates are now his WTC Final opponents, he may draw on everything he learned from India's captain Rohit Sharma throughout the IPL when they meet in the red-ball clash

Cameron Green (Pic: AFP)

Australia's star all-rounder Cameron Green has just finished playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, amassing 452 runs and bagging 6 wickets for the team.

Mumbai were eliminated in Qualifier 2, but Green and Rohit will meet once again when Australia take on India in the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7.



While Green's Mumbai teammates are now his WTC Final opponents, he may draw on everything he learned from India's captain throughout the IPL and during their important century partnership when they meet in the red-ball clash.



"The calmness he has out in the middle is so evident. He's obviously been there and done that for 10 years. To be out there with him and just talk through a situation was awesome. My role was trying to be aggressive and then he obviously showed ways to go about it, whether it was attacking spin, attacking pace, kind of picking your bowler in a way," Green said to the ICC when asked about playing under Rohit's guidance.



Green has had a good run of form recently, with a five-wicket haul in the Boxing Day Test, followed by a maiden Test ton.

(With ANI inputs)

