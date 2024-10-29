Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Aussie wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade hangs up his boots transitions to coaching role

Aussie wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade hangs up his boots, transitions to coaching role

Updated on: 29 October,2024 11:05 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Wade will continue to play domestic cricket for Tasmania and Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes at least for the next two seasons

Matthew Wade (Pic: PTI)

Matthew Wade, a T20 World Cup winner in 2021, on Tuesday retired from international cricket, and will now start working in a coaching role in Australia's white-ball set-up.


Wade, a wicketkeeper batter, will join Australia's coaching staff under Andre Borovec for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, and the Tasmanian will also be with the group for the ODI series starting at Melbourne next week.


The 36-year-old has played 36 Tests, 97 ODIs and 92 T20Is in a career that spanned across 13 years, and his last appearance for the national team was in this year's T20 Word Cup.


However, Wade will continue to play domestic cricket for Tasmania and Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes at least for the next two seasons.

"I was fully aware my international days were most likely over at the end of the last T20 World Cup. My international retirement and coaching have been a constant conversation with George (Bailey) and Andrew (McDonald) over the past six months," Wade said in a statement released by Cricket Australia.

"Coaching has been on my radar over the last few years and thankfully some great opportunities have come my way, for which I am very grateful and excited," he added.

Also Read: A lost gem of cricket - Phillip Hughes

The left-handed batter thanked CA and teammates for the support throughout his career.

"As my international career closes, I want to thank all of my Australian teammates, staff and coaches. I enjoyed the ride as challenging as it can be at international level," Wade said.

"Without good people around me I would have never got as much out of myself as I did," he added.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said: "Congratulations to Matthew on what has been a wonderful international career during which his skill and versatility has made him an outstanding performer across all formats.

"I'm delighted he will add to his massive contribution by coaching the next generation of stars."

