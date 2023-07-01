Aussies take charge

Opener Usman Khawaja continues fine form with half-century to help visitors strengthen grip on second Ashes Test after pacer Mitchell Starc’s 3-88 sparks off England collapse on Day Three

Australia’s Usman Khawaja at Lord’s yesterday

Usman Khawaja dug in as Australia strengthened their grip on the second Ashes Test after Mitchell Starc sparked an England collapse at Lord’s on Friday.

At the time of going to press, Ashes-holders Australia were 130-2 in their second innings during the post-tea session on the third day, a lead of 221 runs. Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith were unbeaten on 58 and six respectively. Conditions for batting, with the floodlights switched on to counter the gloomy skies in London were challenging. But Khawaja, whose painstaking hundred at Edgbaston last week helped Australia go 1-0 up in the five-match series, held firm to reach 45 not out at the interval. Khawaja and fellow left-handed opener David Warner, who made an unusually restrained 25 off 76 balls, were content to defend in traditional Test-match fashion against the moving ball. And when Stuart Broad overpitched, Khawaja stylishly drove him through cover-point for four.

Mitchell Starc (right) celebrates with teammates after dismissing England skipper Ben Stokes. Pics/AFP

Australia’s approach was in marked contrast to the aggressive ‘Bazball’ style several England batsmen took to absurd lengths while gifting their wickets. Khawaja, however, was reprieved on 19 when he pulled fast bowler Josh Tongue to James Anderson at forward square only for the ball to go through the hands of the England veteran, who did not appear to pick up the ball early enough. England eventually broke through after repeatedly beating the outside edge when Ashes debutant Tongue nipped one back to have Warner lbw, leaving Australia 63-1. Marnus Labuschagne was given out lbw for just three, only for the decision to be overturned on review.

