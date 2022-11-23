Australia beat England in rain-affected final ODI

Warner and Head’s centuries helped Australia post 355-5—the highest ODI total at the MCG—after England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field

Australia's Travis Head (R) and teammate David Warner (L) take runs from the England bowling during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and England at the MCG in Melbourne on November 22, 2022. Pic/AFP

Travis Head and David Warner led Australia to a 221-run rain-affected victory over England to secure a 3-0 win in the one-day international series that ended Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Warner and Head’s centuries helped Australia post 355-5—the highest ODI total at the MCG—after England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field.

Head hit 152 from 130 balls to bring up his third ODI century and highest score in the format. Warner scored 106.

Also Read: David Warner hints at Test retirement next year

Two rain delays during Australia’s innings reduced the game to 48 overs per side, with England’s target lifted to 364. England was all out for 142 in the 32nd over as opener Jason Roy top-scored with 38.

Fast bowler Olly Stone led England’s bowlers with figures of 4-85.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever