×
Breaking News
'He threatens to kill me': Shraddha Walkar's complaint against Aftab Poonawala in 2020
Mumbai: BMC’s Covid expenses under the scanner
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh
CAG begins probe into allocation of works by BMC during Covid-19 pandemic
Mumbai reports 12 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 114

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Australia beat England in rain affected final ODI

Australia beat England in rain-affected final ODI

Updated on: 23 November,2022 08:49 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Warner and Head’s centuries helped Australia post 355-5—the highest ODI total at the MCG—after England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field

Australia beat England in rain-affected final ODI

Australia's Travis Head (R) and teammate David Warner (L) take runs from the England bowling during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and England at the MCG in Melbourne on November 22, 2022. Pic/AFP


Travis Head and David Warner led Australia to a 221-run rain-affected victory over England to secure a 3-0 win in the one-day international series that ended Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.


Warner and Head’s centuries helped Australia post 355-5—the highest ODI total at the MCG—after England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field.



Head hit 152 from 130 balls to bring up his third ODI century and highest score in the format. Warner scored 106.


Also Read: David Warner hints at Test retirement next year

Two rain delays during Australia’s innings reduced the game to 48 overs per side, with England’s target lifted to 364. England was all out for 142 in the 32nd over as opener Jason Roy top-scored with 38.

Fast bowler Olly Stone led England’s bowlers with figures of 4-85. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
david warner australia england cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK