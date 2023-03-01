Breaking News
Mumbai: Despite initiatives, TB cases on rise in certain hotspots
Mumbai: Hawkers’ policy work takes off after three years
Mumbai: In middle of city’s lungs, a dust bowl
Fowl play: Dead chickens spark talk of disease in Govandi
Maharashtra: Sena vs Sena whip war reaches Upper house

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Australia bowl out India for 109 on Day 1 of 3rd Test

Australia bowl out India for 109 on Day 1 of 3rd Test

Updated on: 01 March,2023 12:53 PM IST  |  Indore
PTI |

Top

India were bowled out for 109 by Australia in the post-lunch session on the opening day of the third Test here on Wednesday

Australia bowl out India for 109 on Day 1 of 3rd Test

Australia's Matthew Kuhnemann (C) celebrates with teammates during the first day.Pic/AFP


India were bowled out for 109 by Australia in the post-lunch session on the opening day of the third Test here on Wednesday.


Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.



Also read: Australia reduce India to 84/7 at lunch


Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) and Nathan Lyon (3/35) starred with the ball for Australia on a pitch that offered vicious turn.

Brief Scores:
India 1st Innings: 109 all out in 33.2 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news australia cricket news virat kohli

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK