South Africa overwhelmed Afghanistan by 107 runs in a clinical performance in Karachi.

Australia’s Alex Carey

Listen to this article Australia excited by rare South Africa challenge, says Alex Carey x 00:00

Alex Carey said Australia are excited by the challenge posed by a formidable South Africa when they meet in the Champions Trophy for the first time in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia, winners in 2006 and 2009, chased down 352, the highest target in tournament history, against England in Lahore in a Group ‘B’ game on Saturday. Carey made a brilliant 69 alongside man-of-the-match Josh Inglis, who scored his maiden one-day international hundred, to seal a five-wicket win. South Africa overwhelmed Afghanistan by 107 runs in a clinical performance in Karachi.

“I think South Africa are playing really well in one-day cricket and look like they’ve got a great balance across their 11 players,” Carey said on Monday. “So, another exciting opportunity for us coming off the back of a great game against England, play with a lot of freedom, take the game on.” Australia and South Africa have never met in the Champions Trophy, and the Proteas hold a clear advantage after winning nine of their past 12 ODIs against them.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever