Australia excited by rare South Africa challenge, says Alex Carey

Updated on: 25 February,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
South Africa overwhelmed Afghanistan by 107 runs in a clinical performance in Karachi. 

Australia excited by rare South Africa challenge, says Alex Carey

Australia excited by rare South Africa challenge, says Alex Carey
Alex Carey said Australia are excited by the challenge posed by a formidable South Africa when they meet in the Champions Trophy for the first time in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.


Australia, winners in 2006 and 2009, chased down 352, the highest target in tournament history, against England in Lahore in a Group ‘B’ game on Saturday. Carey made a brilliant 69 alongside man-of-the-match Josh Inglis, who scored his maiden one-day international hundred, to seal a five-wicket win. South Africa overwhelmed Afghanistan by 107 runs in a clinical performance in Karachi. 


“I think South Africa are playing really well in one-day cricket and look like they’ve got a great balance across their 11 players,” Carey said on Monday.  “So, another exciting opportunity for us coming off the back of a great game against England, play with a lot of freedom, take the game on.” Australia and South Africa have never met in the Champions Trophy, and the Proteas hold a clear advantage after winning nine of their past 12 ODIs against them.


