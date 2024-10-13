Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Australia to bat against India in Womens T20 World Cup contest

Australia to bat against India in Women's T20 World Cup contest

Updated on: 13 October,2024 07:24 PM IST  |  Sharjah
PTI |

Top

India are placed second behind Australia in the points table and a win in this game will bolster their chances of making the semifinals

Australia to bat against India in Women's T20 World Cup contest

Harmanpreet Kaur (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Australia to bat against India in Women's T20 World Cup contest
x
00:00

Australia stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath won the toss and elected to bat against India in their Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup here on Sunday.
India made one change to bring back seamer Pooja Vastrakar in place of Sajeevan Sajana while Australia made two changes to bring back Grace Harris and Darcie Brown.


Alyssa Healy is missing this game due to an injury.


Also Read: Mahela Jayawardene returns to Mumbai Indians as head coach


India are placed second behind Australia in the points table and a win in this game will bolster their chances of making the semifinals.

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs Australia Women`s T20 World Cup 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 Team India sports news cricket news india australia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK