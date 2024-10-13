India are placed second behind Australia in the points table and a win in this game will bolster their chances of making the semifinals

Harmanpreet Kaur (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Australia to bat against India in Women's T20 World Cup contest x 00:00

Australia stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath won the toss and elected to bat against India in their Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

India made one change to bring back seamer Pooja Vastrakar in place of Sajeevan Sajana while Australia made two changes to bring back Grace Harris and Darcie Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alyssa Healy is missing this game due to an injury.

Also Read: Mahela Jayawardene returns to Mumbai Indians as head coach

India are placed second behind Australia in the points table and a win in this game will bolster their chances of making the semifinals.

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.